Rock Island police investigating 2 shootings

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police Department is investigating two shootings that happened late Friday night.

Officers responded around 11 p.m. to the 400 block of 7th Avenue and found a 32-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hip. He was transported to a local hospital.

Police said he was involved in a physical fight with two unidentified suspects. During the incident, one of the suspects produced a firearm and shot the man.

Police said the suspects then ran from the scene.

Around 11:12 p.m., a second gunfire incident was reported in the 2500 block of 8th Avenue.

Officers found a 14-year-old boy with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. He and a 16-year-old companion claimed they were walking through an alley in the 2500 block of 8th Avenue when they were shot at by an unknown suspect.

Police said the investigation revealed the boy’s wound was accidentally self-inflicted while mishandling a gun inside a home in the area. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

The other teen was arrested on an unrelated warrant and taken to the Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Home in Galesburg.

The shootings remain under investigation. No other information was released Saturday.

Police ask anyone with information related to these cases to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

