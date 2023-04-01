Suspected drunken driver kills firefighter, injures officer in crash, authorities say

Missouri authorities say a firefighter was killed after being hit by a suspected drunken driver.
Missouri authorities say a firefighter was killed after being hit by a suspected drunken driver.(BrandyTaylor via Canva | File)
By KY3 staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANSFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - Authorities in Missouri say two first responders were hit by a suspected drunken driver overnight.

KY3 reports officer Michale Bryson, 39, and firefighter Justin Sanders, 31, were parked on the side of the road when a driver of a pickup truck crossed over travel lanes and hit them.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred Saturday at about 12:45 a.m. in Mansfield on Business Route 60.

Sanders was in the passenger seat of the car and died at the scene while Bryson was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Authorities said Sanders also worked as a Wright County EMT. He was participating in a ride-along when the collision happened.

The pickup driver, a 21-year-old man, suffered minor injuries in the crash and sought his own medical treatment, according to authorities.

He was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and is facing pending charges that include driving while intoxicated resulting in the death of another person, first-degree assault and careless and imprudent driving.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Day March 21, 2023
First Alert Day Friday for widespread severe storms
A Davenport man was sentenced this week to seven years in federal prison for possessing a gun...
Davenport felon sentenced to federal prison for possessing gun
(Source: MGN)
Thursday ‘Jeopardy!’ to re-air early Friday morning
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is looking for a woman they say got into a bar fight downtown...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for help identifying woman involved in February downtown Moline bar fight
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to stay home Friday night following a...
Clinton Co sheriff urges public to ‘stay home’ Friday night following strong storms

Latest News

Damage from the EF2 tornado that ripped through Charlotte on Friday.
Cleanup underway following storms that ravaged Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois
Cleanup underway following Friday night tornado in Charlotte
Cleanup underway following Friday night tornado in Charlotte
Damage from a late-night tornado is seen in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Multiple...
At least 21 dead after tornadoes rake US Midwest, South
Illinois State Police, Lyndon/Prophetstown Fire Departments, Prophetstown EMS, and Todd’s Tire...
Moline man injured after two-vehicle crash in Whiteside County