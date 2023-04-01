Three injured at Bellevue RV park, cabins during severe weather

Ambulance
Ambulance(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 1:06 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BELLEVUE, Iowa (KCRG) - At least three people were injured Friday when severe weather struck the Jackson County community of Bellevue.

At about 6:20 p.m., emergency crews responded to the Moon River Cabins and Riverview RV Park for reports of injuries after storms moved through. First responders found cabins and campers that had been damaged and in some cases flipped over into the Mississippi River. Rescues crews began searching for storm victims. Three people were taken to Dubuque area hospitals with injuries.

No other information has been released.

Late Friday night, Riverview RV Park said it had sustained major damage.

Officials plan to further assess the damage Saturday.

