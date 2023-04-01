Two people in custody in Saturday afternoon Davenport Police chase

Saturday afternoon Davenport police presence(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people are in custody after fleeing authorities in Davenport Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Officials with the Davenport Police Department said a pursuit started at approximately 2:44 p.m. It ended shortly after at the base of the Centennial Bridge.

Around 3:00 p.m., A TV6 Crew on the scene noticed traffic at the intersection of Second Street and Gaines Street appeared to be stopped due to the incident.

DPD expects the area to be cleared “briefly.”

Authorities did not say what started the pursuit.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

