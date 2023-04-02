First Alert Day issued for Tuesday for severe weather potential

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After dealing with the severe weather outbreak on Friday, we may be looking at another similar severe weather potential come Tuesday. A FIRST ALERT DAY has been issued by the TV6 First Alert Weather Team for 12 p.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday morning for the potential of severe weather. Damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes are likely. Some tornadoes may be strong and long-tracked.

Another round of significant severe weather is possible on Tuesday. (Cyle Dickens)

Current guidance suggests a low pressure with associated warm front will move into the Midwest come Tuesday. By the afternoon hours on Tuesday, temperatures will soar into the mid 70′s after the warm front moves through the QCA. This will allow thunderstorm energy to build significantly, allowing for explosive thunderstorm development in the afternoon hours. Along with the high amounts of energy and instability, heavy amounts of shear will be available. This means we could see several rotating storms, and perhaps some tornadoes. A second round will build in overnight into the morning hours along an advancing cold front. This second wave will also have the potential to produce damaging winds, hail and tornadoes.

Model guidance has once again been very consistent and locked in, although we certainly could see some shifting in the track or timing over the next 24 hours.

Remember, don’t be scared, just be aware. Even during the highest threats, staying aware and having a plan is all you need to stay safe.

