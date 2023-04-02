Fugitive couple arrested in Mexico; 5 missing children recovered

Edgar Salvador Casian-Garcia, 34, and his girlfriend, 38-year-old Araceli Medina, were taken...
Edgar Salvador Casian-Garcia, 34, and his girlfriend, 38-year-old Araceli Medina, were taken into custody last week, according to the U.S. Marshals. The couple are charged with aggravated murder, four counts of child rape and child assault.(Source: U.S. Marshals Service via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Washington state couple, who were on the U.S. Marshals Service’s top 15 Most Wanted fugitives list, have been arrested in Mexico.

According to the U.S. Marshals, 34-year-old Edgar Salvador Casian-Garcia and his girlfriend, 38-year-old Araceli Medina, were taken into custody last week. The couple are charged with aggravated murder, four counts of child rape and child assault.

The criminal charges come after two of Casian-Garcia’s daughters, ages 3 and 8, were found abandoned in Tijuana in late 2020. Authorities believe the couple were sex trafficking the girls, as both showed signs of severe physical and sexual abuse.

The body of the girls’ 7-year-old brother, who authorities say was likely tortured to death, was found in rural Washington in early 2022.

Five children were with the couple when they were arrested. All of them had been listed as missing and endangered. They’ve been returned to the U.S. and placed in protective custody.

The couple remain in Mexico pending extradition to the U.S.

U.S. Marshals believe they fled the country after learning they would face charges.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday afternoon Davenport police presence
Two people in custody in Saturday afternoon Davenport Police chase
Homes are damaged after a tornado swept through Coralville, Iowa, Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP...
Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for 12 counties in eastern Iowa
Iowa's Caitlin Clark reacts after being fouled in the final second of the second half of an...
Championship bound - The Iowa Hawkeyes top Brea Beal and the Gamecocks in the Final Four
Illinois State Police, Lyndon/Prophetstown Fire Departments, Prophetstown EMS, and Todd’s Tire...
Moline man injured after two-vehicle crash in Whiteside County
Geneseo police confirmed that a tornado touched down at Dilenbeck Drive and Hanford Street...
Geneseo police confirm tornado on the ground Friday night

Latest News

Hawkeyes want to win for Lisa Bluder
Iowa players say it would ‘mean the world’ to win a title for Lisa Bluder
Hawkeyes want to win for Lisa Bluder
Hawkeyes want to win title for Lisa Bluder
A burned-out shell of a school bus is all that’s left after a fast-moving fire that broke out...
School bus driver praised for helping 23 students off burning bus
A California school bus driver is being credited with helping to get nearly two dozen students...
23 students escape school bus fire that left only burned-out shell