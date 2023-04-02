Geneseo businesses clearing damage caused by tornado

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) - While severe weather impacted all of our viewing area, some were heavily impacted by high winds and tornadoes. Now our communities have the tall task of helping one another clear up debris.

Following the path of devastation left by Friday’s severe weather, a couple of Geneseo businesses are now cleaning up damage caused by a tornado.

“The devastating storms that swept through our state last night have upended communities and resulted in heartbreaking injury and loss of life,” said Governor JB Pritzker.

Pritzker’s office announced Saturday morning the counties that have been issued disaster areas:

Boone

Crawford

Marion

Sangamon

Closer to the viewing area in Henry County, Geneseo is also picking up the pieces from the storm, after a tornado of unspecified strength moved through.

“We went to the back and the car had been flipped, we noticed all the water pouring in so the roof is damaged, but it was when we came outside and actually saw our neighbor building over here completely destroyed and leveled that we were like ‘oh my goodness we survived a direct hit by a tornado,” said Ryan Thurman, a worker at Pink’s Paint and Body.

Thurman and another coworker were working late Friday night when they were alerted to the tornado coming their way. Luckily they were able to take shelter underneath a painting room. Thurman described when the tornado was passing over how the winds were sucking out any available air, making it hard to breathe.

However, it was their neighbor Innovative Machine that took the most damage in the area, with roughly a third of the structure being destroyed by the tornado.

“I can’t really fathom how, I mean it’s taken years to do all the detailing in here and hours and hours of hard work, then three minutes and it’s gone. It’s hard to even comprehend,” said Innovative Machine owner Kim McCubbin.

McCubbin also said about 30 to 35 community members came to the facility to aid him in clearing out much of the timber and metal sheeting that had been torn off of the building.

According to the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities, rating the strength of the Geneseo tornado will take some time due to the backlog of reports since Friday’s storms rolled through.

For those in affected areas and require assistance, Governor Pritzker’s office recommends citizens contact IEMA.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.