Steamwheelers take down the Storm for second straight win

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Steamwheelers grabbed their first home win of the season, outlasting the Sioux Falls Storm 36-34.

On the third offensive snap of the game, quarterback EJ Hilliard threw a strike to CJ Windham for a quick 7-0 lead in front of their home crowd. The Wheelers would add a field goal later in the quarter to take a 10-0 lead into the second quarter.

The Storm would fight back in the second, scoring touchdowns on their first and last possession of the half to tie the game at 20 at the the break.

Coming out of the half, Sioux Falls would take their first lead of the game just 1:21 into the quarter when Loren Brown Jr. capped off the Storms opening drive with a 5-yard run. That lead would only last for 2-minutes before Hilliard hooked up with Keyvan Rudd on a 35-yard strike that would put the Steamwheelers ahead for good.

Hilliard threw for 4 touchdowns in the game, 2 a piece to Windham and Rudd. The defense proved to be the key in this game, holding the Storm to just over 100 yards of total offense. Darreon Jackson and Ken Gladney Jr each had a pick for the Quad Cities, and Malik Duncan added a safety.

