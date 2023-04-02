Sunshine for Sunday

Another round of significant severe weather possible Monday and Tuesday
Look for sunshine and mild weather today, followed by active conditions Monday and Tuesday.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We’ll brighten things up with some sunshine and a few clouds for your Sunday. Conditions will be breezy and milder with highs from the low 60′s north to near 70 in our southern counties. Showers return by Monday with highs in the 50′s to low 60′s, followed by another severe storm threat possible Tuesday and Tuesday evening. A FIRST ALERT DAY has been issued for strong to severe storms Tuesday. Temperatures will soar into the 70′s before falling back into the 50′s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

TODAY: Partly cloudy, breezy and milder. High: 66°. Wind: SW 10-20+ mph

TONIGHT: Increasing cloudiness overnight. Low: 45°. Wind: SW 5-15 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. High: 60°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday afternoon Davenport police presence
Two people in custody in Saturday afternoon Davenport Police chase
Homes are damaged after a tornado swept through Coralville, Iowa, Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP...
Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for 12 counties in eastern Iowa
Illinois State Police, Lyndon/Prophetstown Fire Departments, Prophetstown EMS, and Todd’s Tire...
Moline man injured after two-vehicle crash in Whiteside County
Iowa's Caitlin Clark reacts after being fouled in the final second of the second half of an...
Championship bound: Iowa Hawkeyes top Brea Beal and Gamecocks in the Final Four
Geneseo police confirmed that a tornado touched down at Dilenbeck Drive and Hanford Street...
Geneseo police confirm tornado on the ground Friday night

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Sunshine for Sunday
Another round of significant severe weather is possible on Tuesday.
Warmer end to the week, First Alert Day for Tuesday
Damage from the EF2 tornado that ripped through Charlotte on Friday.
Cleanup underway following storms that ravaged Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Clouds give way to sunshine