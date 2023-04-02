Sunshine for Sunday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We’ll brighten things up with some sunshine and a few clouds for your Sunday. Conditions will be breezy and milder with highs from the low 60′s north to near 70 in our southern counties. Showers return by Monday with highs in the 50′s to low 60′s, followed by another severe storm threat possible Tuesday and Tuesday evening. A FIRST ALERT DAY has been issued for strong to severe storms Tuesday. Temperatures will soar into the 70′s before falling back into the 50′s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

TODAY: Sunshine early, then partly cloudy, breezy and milder. High: 66°. Wind: SW 10-20+ mph

TONIGHT: Increasing cloudiness overnight. Low: 45°. Wind: SW 5-15 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. High: 60°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

