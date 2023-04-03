Aledo 5th grader served as Illinois House ‘Page for a Day’

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - A home-schooled fifth grader from Aledo, Ill. served as a ‘Page for a Day’ in the Illinois House of Representatives, last Wednesday.

Abigail Struble was the guest of State Representative Dan Swansom (R-Alpha), stated a media release from Illinois General Assembly officials. Struble is active in the Aledo First Baptist Church and says her favorite subjects in school are bible and math. She also participates in ‘4-H’ softball and tumbling, and is a two-time United States Tumbling Association national qualifier, as well as being the 2022 ‘4-H’ state reserve champion in sewing.

“I enjoyed having Abigail join me in Springfield today,” said Swanson. “She got an up-close look at the hustle and bustle of a typical session day for the House of Representatives.”

According to the media release, 71st District residents can find more about the General Assembly and information about upcoming evets on Rep Swanson’s legislative website at repswanson.com.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.