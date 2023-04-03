Aledo 5th grader served as Illinois House ‘Page for a Day’

Abigail Struble a home-schooled 5th grader from Aledo, Illinois got to serve as 'Page for a...
Abigail Struble a home-schooled 5th grader from Aledo, Illinois got to serve as 'Page for a Day' in the Illinois House of Representatives.(Illinois General Assembly)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - A home-schooled fifth grader from Aledo, Ill. served as a ‘Page for a Day’ in the Illinois House of Representatives, last Wednesday.

Abigail Struble was the guest of State Representative Dan Swansom (R-Alpha), stated a media release from Illinois General Assembly officials. Struble is active in the Aledo First Baptist Church and says her favorite subjects in school are bible and math. She also participates in ‘4-H’ softball and tumbling, and is a two-time United States Tumbling Association national qualifier, as well as being the 2022 ‘4-H’ state reserve champion in sewing.

“I enjoyed having Abigail join me in Springfield today,” said Swanson. “She got an up-close look at the hustle and bustle of a typical session day for the House of Representatives.”

According to the media release, 71st District residents can find more about the General Assembly and information about upcoming evets on Rep Swanson’s legislative website at repswanson.com.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday afternoon Davenport police presence
Two people in custody in Saturday afternoon Davenport Police chase
Another round of significant severe weather is possible on Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT DAY Tuesday Noon until Wednesday 6 a.m. for severe weather potential
Homes are damaged after a tornado swept through Coralville, Iowa, Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP...
Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for 12 counties in eastern Iowa
Illinois State Police are investigating the incident.
Knox County deputy struck by a vehicle Sunday
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Saturday.
One dead, four arrested after Kewanee stabbing Saturday

Latest News

Mediapolis residents are cleaning up after an EF2 tornado touched down last Friday, ahead of...
Mediapolis community begins tornado cleanup ahead of upcoming severe weather threat, Tuesday
Tipton farmer recalls tornado that destroyed his farm
Tipton farmer recalls tornado that destroyed his farm
The Norton family home that was destroyed in Friday night's tornadoes
‘I could have been dead pretty easy‘: Tipton farmer recalls tornado that destroyed his family farm
Mediapolis storm cleanup after Friday's tornado.
Mediapolis community begins repairs ahead of upcoming weather