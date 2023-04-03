Another round of severe weather likely on Tuesday

Hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes all possible
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A partly to mostly cloudy sky is expected today with the potential of a few scattered showers or isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures reach the middle 50s to near 60° with a northeast wind 5-15 mph. A few more showers and isolated storms are possible tonight. Some storms may produce small hail, but severe weather is not expected. A warm front moves in Tuesday, which means high temperatures will race into the 70s on Tuesday before isolated strong storms develop in the afternoon. These storms may produce very large hail and the potential of a tornado. A second round of severe storms may be possible closer to sunset with supercells and tornadoes possible. Finally a third round will arrive well after sunset and closer to midnight as the main line arrives and along with it strong winds and embedded tornadoes in the line. Needless to say this is another potential widespread severe weather event that you will want to be paying attention to.

TODAY: Partly sunny with afternoon showers and rumbles. High: 59º. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered storms. Low: 47º Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Strong and severe afternoon/evening storms. High: 75º.

