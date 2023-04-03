Another round of severe weather likely on Tuesday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Partly to mostly cloudy skies are on the way this morning followed by a few showers and rumbles of thunder this afternoon and evening. Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. Tonight a few storms may produce some large hail, but overall the main storm threat to be concerned with is Tuesday afternoon and night. Highs will race into the 70s on Tuesday before isolated strong storms develop in the afternoon. These storms may produce very large hail. A second round of severe storms may be possible closer to sunset with supercells and tornadoes possible. Finally a third round will arrive well after sunset and closer to midnight as the main line arrives and along with it strong winds and embedded tornadoes in the line. Needless to say this is another potential widespread severe weather event that you will want to be paying attention to.

TODAY: Partly sunny with afternoon showers and rumbles. High: 59º. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered storms. Low: 47º Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Strong and severe afternoon/evening storms. High: 74º.

