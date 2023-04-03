The Attic opens third store on Elmore Avenue

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -During Shop Local week, PSL is excited to feature three locally-owned discount retailers which now includes a location that is considered a “Bin Store”.

Joe Schulte and Chris Judge focus on the new location for The Attic at 3885 Elmore Avenue, Davenport, and inform viewers how bin sales work. The discussion features an actual “mini-bin” shown in the studio.

All locations of The Attic are able to offer terrific deals to customers by purchasing pallets from online auctions from favorite chains like Target, Staples, and Amazon. Commonly available items include kitchen and bedroom home goods, health and beauty things, cleaning supplies, and baby stuff.

You never know what might be available at this type of store where it’s possible to offer items at deep discounts of 30% – 60% off retail pricing.

The Attic has two other locations. In Davenport, visit 3815 North Brady Street or email theatticqc@gmail.com. Rock Island’s retail shop is at 323 18th Street. Email inquiries to theatticrockisland@gmail.com.

