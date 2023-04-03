Balance Autism

Balance Autism
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 3, 2023
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There is a new preschool program launching in the Quad Cities’ area made for children living with autism that provides an inclusive and safe learning environment.

Balance Autism is a leading autism service organization, providing a balance of innovative therapy and passionate care for families and individuals.

Sean Saito, Clinic Director at Balance Autism, discusses how the entity unites science with imagination, evidence with creativity and research with compassion--all in an effort to bring balance to the lives of those served.

Balance Autism in Davenport/Quad Cities offers services such as clinic-based applied behavior analysis and training, family training and coaching, and supported community living (children).

The Quad Cities location is 4959 Utica Ridge Road, Davenport. For more information, call 563-362-9631 or 1-888-2-AUTISM.

