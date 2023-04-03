Chef Keys will be on Real Conversations-QC!

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Chef Keys shares that she will be on Real Conversations- QC beginning April 30 at 10:30am! She will have guests in the TV6 kitchen to discuss various topics that affect people of color in the Quad Cities. Catch the first interview where she dives in deep with a state trained black doula on maternal mortality. Chef Keys joins QCT at 11am weekly on Monday and Wednesday to share recipes and lifestyle tips with viewers.

