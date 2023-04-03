Eastern Iowa Mental Health partnership with Challenge to Change

Eastern Iowa Mental Health partnership with Challenge to Change
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Eastern Iowa MH/DS Region provides support and linkage to mental health, crisis, residential, and vocational services throughout the entire Eastern Iowa area including Cedar, Clinton, Jackson, Muscatine, and Scott counties.

Christine Gradert, Eastern Iowa Region director of children’s services, and Jordan Turner, Challenge to Change Inc., discuss the various no-cost, voluntary participation services. Particular focus is on the Challenge to Change program partnership with the agency.

Topics covered include:

  • What is the Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disability Region?
  • Why did the Region select the Challenge to Change Program?
  • What is Challenge to Change?
  • What are the primary components taught to children and youth?
  • What other benefits can schools expect from Challenge to Change?

Contact Information

More information about Challenge to Change Inc. is at their website https://www.challengetochangeinc.com/ or can be accessed by calling 563-451-7034.

For more information, visit the Eastern Iowa MH/DS Region contact page for specific links here: https://easterniowamhds.org/contact-us/

The 24/7 Iowa Warm Line (a Peer-run, telephone-based, non-crisis, confidential listening line for anyone struggling with mental health or substance use issues) is 1-844-775-WARM (9276).

