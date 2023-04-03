CAMBRIDGE, Ill. (KWQC) -The annual fundraiser for Grow Ministries is set for April 21 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at The Rock, 302 1st Street, Coal Valley.

Janet Wolfe and Melanie Garrett discuss the non-profit’s mission and its only fundraiser of the year. Tables can be purchased for $220 and will include 8 tickets to share with friends and family. Any donations are appreciated and can be made via Pay Pal via the website.

For more information about the event and/or to reserve a table, visit https://qcgrow.org/annual-fundraiser.

The website describes Grow Ministries as an agency that “helps those in crisis to find a personal relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ. Grow mentors new believers, helping them to change their heart, to change their thinking and change their actions. Crisis help is for those caught in domestic violence situations, jail or prison time, those crippled by all sorts of addictions or those who find themselves homeless.”

Grow Ministries is located at 101 North East Street in Cambridge, IL. The phone number is 309-945-2676.

