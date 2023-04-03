‘I could have been dead pretty easy‘: Tipton farmer recalls tornado that destroyed his family farm

TIPTON, Iowa (KWQC) - “We were just unloading hay and two minutes later, the farm [was] pretty well wiped out,” Bill Norton, the owner of Cloverhill Farms said.

A farm that has been in the family since the 1800s got the worst of an EF2 tornado that was part of the severe weather that blew through parts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois on Friday.

“It was homestead we had family that came over and homesteaded it and the my, my great grandpa actually built this house,” Norton said.

Bill and his family were on the property Friday night as the storms rolled in. Bill was unable to get to the house to take cover, so he took shelter in the closest thing to him: his pickup truck.

“It happened so fast,” Norton said. " I didn’t even have time to be scared it was to kind of react and then it was over you think wow, I could have been dead pretty easy.”

Caleb Norton, Bill’s son, and his nephew were almost caught in the storm but made it to the house just in time.

“We sprinted from the barn, came around the front of the house, I felt my ears pop,” Caleb Norton said. “So I knew a tornado was close. So we got into the house and we were in there for a few seconds and then the house just kind of blew up essentially.”

Following the storms clearing, members of the community immediately began helping Bill and his family clean up the destruction and corral the cattle that had gotten loose.

“It was that night also people started coming,” Bill said. “I think we we had to have close 200 people out here. They’re just everyone they help. And we actually started driving them they were down the road they kind of walked up here and they get around them and kind of had a heel and fences and then the neighbor over her he said I got a lot to drive them to.”

Making sure everyone was alright was the number on priority for Caleb following the storm.

“Once we found everyone, it was a little bit of a relief,” Caleb said.

So what comes next for Bill and his family?

“I hope to to build a house again, and some kind of a barn maybe because I said, I can’t live out there without a barn and have a few cows.”

