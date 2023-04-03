Iowa fans invited to welcome Hawkeyes back from Dallas Monday

Iowa's Caitlin Clark celebrates after an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game...
Iowa's Caitlin Clark celebrates after an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against South CarolinaFriday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. Iowa won 77-73 to advance to the championship on Sunday. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa fans will get the chance to welcome Iowa Women’s Basketball team Monday, after their run in the NCAA tournament.

At 1:45 p.m., the team will arrive at the Iowa River Landing in Coralville, according to the University. Iowa Athletics Department says they plan to hold a season celebration announcement at the event.

Led by Caitlin Clark, Iowa made its first-ever appearance in the championship game Sunday, losing to LSU, 102 to 85.

