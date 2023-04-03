Iowa fans invited to welcome Hawkeyes back from Dallas Monday
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa fans will get the chance to welcome Iowa Women’s Basketball team Monday, after their run in the NCAA tournament.
At 1:45 p.m., the team will arrive at the Iowa River Landing in Coralville, according to the University. Iowa Athletics Department says they plan to hold a season celebration announcement at the event.
Led by Caitlin Clark, Iowa made its first-ever appearance in the championship game Sunday, losing to LSU, 102 to 85.
