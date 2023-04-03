MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -Knee High Distillery is Muscatine’s first craft distillery owned and operated by town natives since June, 2022. The business strives to offer quality spirits at even better prices, while serving the community.

Thad Burkamper informs the audience about the distillery located at 1100 Oregon Street in Muscatine.

For more information, visit the business website at http://kneehighdistilling.co/ or follow it on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/kneehighdistillingco.

The email address is info@kneehighdistilling.co

