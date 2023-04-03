Knox County deputy struck by a vehicle Sunday

KNOX CO., Ill. (KWQC) - A vehicle struck a Knox County deputy Sunday, according to a Knox County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

County officials say the deputy is being transported to a hospital as a precaution. Law enforcement officials thank residents for their kind words and prayers.

Illinois State Police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. TV6 will update the story online and on-air when we learn more.

