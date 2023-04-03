McDonald’s announces new Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry

The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry is made with vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters...
The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry is made with vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters and crispy, buttery shortbread cookies.(McDonald's)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A new flavor of McFlurry is hitting McDonald’s menu for a limited time.

The fast-food chain announced the Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry will be available at participating locations nationwide starting April 12 until supplies last.

The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry is made with vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters and crispy, buttery shortbread cookies.

In a news release, McDonald’s said the fruity flavor is dropping just in time for spring.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday afternoon Davenport police presence
Two people in custody in Saturday afternoon Davenport Police chase
Another round of significant severe weather is possible on Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT DAY Tuesday Noon until Wednesday 6 a.m. for severe weather potential
Homes are damaged after a tornado swept through Coralville, Iowa, Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP...
Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for 12 counties in eastern Iowa
Illinois State Police are investigating the incident.
Knox County deputy struck by a vehicle Sunday
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Saturday.
One dead, four arrested after Kewanee stabbing Saturday

Latest News

Former Indiana basketball head coach Bobby Knight, left, makes his first appearance at Indiana...
Ex-Hoosiers coach Bob Knight out of hospital, son says
Hale fired a total of 152 rounds during the attack before being killed by police.
Nashville police: School shooter planned attack for months
Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower, Monday, April 3, 2023, in New York. Trump...
Trump returns to New York to face historic criminal charges
FILE - Approximately 1,000 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Jan. 6...
Navy sailor charged in Capitol riot was stationed on carrier
A 16-year-old female student at United Township High School was arrested after police say they...
Teen arrested after threat of violence toward United Township High School