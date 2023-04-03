NWS: At least 16 tornadoes confirmed from March 31 severe weather outbreak in eastern Iowa, western Illinois

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The severe weather outbreak across the central United States on March 31 produced at least 16 tornadoes across eastern Iowa and western Illinois, according to the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities.

Meteorologists at NWS Quad Cities say there could be a total of 20 to 30 confirmed tornadoes by the time their damage surveys are complete from the March 31 outbreak.

The strongest of the tornadoes was an EF-4 tornado in Keokuk County, Iowa and impacting parts of Washington and Johnson counties. Peak winds were 170 mph, severely damaging several homes near Keota and wiping one house off its foundation.

The length of the tornado is unknown at this time. It was on the ground from 3:48 p.m. to 4:37 p.m. Three people were injured.

Fortunately in all the tornadoes, no deaths occurred.

Bennett, Iowa (Cedar/Clinton County), EF-2 with 120 mph winds, 2 injuries

Charlotte, Iowa (Clinton County), EF-2, 120 mph winds, 1 injury

Bellevue, Iowa (Jackson County), EF-1, 105 mph winds, 3 injuries

Andrew, Iowa (Jackson County), EF-0, 74 mph winds, 0 injuries

Coralville, Iowa (Johnson County), EF-2, 120 mph, 2 injuries

Hills, Iowa (Johnson County), EF-2, 120 mph, 0 injuries

Mediapolis, Iowa (Des Moines County), EF-2, 120 mph winds, 0 injuries

Solon, Iowa (Johnson County), EF-2, 125 mph winds, 0 injuries

Geneseo, Ill. (Henry County), EF-2, 135 mph winds, 0 injuries

Atkinson, Ill. (Henry County), EF-2, 110 mph winds, 0 injuries

Hooppole, Ill. (Henry County), EF-2, 120 mph winds, 0 injuries

Deere Grove, Ill. (Bureau, Lee counties), EF-1, 110 mph winds, 0 injuries

Tipton-Clarence, Iowa (Cedar County), EF-2, 120 mph winds, 0 injuries

Tipton, Iowa (Cedar County), EF-1, 100 mph winds, 0 injuries

TV6 will continue to update this story as more tornadoes are confirmed.

