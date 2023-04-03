NWS: At least 16 tornadoes confirmed from March 31 severe weather outbreak in eastern Iowa, western Illinois

March 31 tornadoes
March 31 tornadoes(KWQC)
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The severe weather outbreak across the central United States on March 31 produced at least 16 tornadoes across eastern Iowa and western Illinois, according to the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities.

Meteorologists at NWS Quad Cities say there could be a total of 20 to 30 confirmed tornadoes by the time their damage surveys are complete from the March 31 outbreak.

The strongest of the tornadoes was an EF-4 tornado in Keokuk County, Iowa and impacting parts of Washington and Johnson counties. Peak winds were 170 mph, severely damaging several homes near Keota and wiping one house off its foundation.

The length of the tornado is unknown at this time. It was on the ground from 3:48 p.m. to 4:37 p.m. Three people were injured.

Fortunately in all the tornadoes, no deaths occurred.

Other tornadoes near or in the TV6 viewing area (click here for details from the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities.):

  • Bennett, Iowa (Cedar/Clinton County), EF-2 with 120 mph winds, 2 injuries
  • Charlotte, Iowa (Clinton County), EF-2, 120 mph winds, 1 injury
  • Bellevue, Iowa (Jackson County), EF-1, 105 mph winds, 3 injuries
  • Andrew, Iowa (Jackson County), EF-0, 74 mph winds, 0 injuries
  • Coralville, Iowa (Johnson County), EF-2, 120 mph, 2 injuries
  • Hills, Iowa (Johnson County), EF-2, 120 mph, 0 injuries
  • Mediapolis, Iowa (Des Moines County), EF-2, 120 mph winds, 0 injuries
  • Solon, Iowa (Johnson County), EF-2, 125 mph winds, 0 injuries
  • Geneseo, Ill. (Henry County), EF-2, 135 mph winds, 0 injuries
  • Atkinson, Ill. (Henry County), EF-2, 110 mph winds, 0 injuries
  • Hooppole, Ill. (Henry County), EF-2, 120 mph winds, 0 injuries
  • Deere Grove, Ill. (Bureau, Lee counties), EF-1, 110 mph winds, 0 injuries
  • Tipton-Clarence, Iowa (Cedar County), EF-2, 120 mph winds, 0 injuries
  • Tipton, Iowa (Cedar County), EF-1, 100 mph winds, 0 injuries

TV6 will continue to update this story as more tornadoes are confirmed.

