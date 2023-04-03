One dead, four arrested after Kewanee stabbing Saturday

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - Kewanee Police arrested two teens and two adults in connection to a stabbing that left one man dead, according to police.

A 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, both from Kewanee were arrested on preliminary charges of Mob Action. In addition, the 14-year-old boy was charged with Aggravated Battery, according to officials. Also, the 16-year-old boy was charged with 2nd Degree Murder.

According to a press release, both boys were transferred to the custody of the Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Center in Galesburg, Illinois.

Officials say Justin Kentner (34) of Kewanee, Illinois was arrested on preliminary charges of Aggravated Battery and Obstructing Justice and was transported to Henry County Jail. Andrea Peach,35, of Kewanee was arrested for Obstructing Justice, and was issued a notice to appear with a court date of May 22nd, 2023 at 1:00 pm at the Henry County Courthouse, officials said.

Kewanee Police say officers were dispatched to the area of North Lakeview Avenue and Hope Way Saturday at 9:24 p.m. for a report of a disturbance. Police on scene found 38-year-old Clifton Parks of Kewanee, suffering from multiple stab wounds to the chest and abdomen area. The responding officer began performing CPR and called for paramedics, who began emergency medical care, according to the press release.

Parks was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Kewanee police officers searched the scene and surrounding area for suspects, gathered statements from witnesses, and identified potential suspects, according to officials.

Kewanee Police detectives initiated a homicide investigation and detectives from Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police were called in to assist, officials said. Officers later located and arrested the four people involved with the incident.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing, according to officals. If anyone has any additional information related to the investigation, they are asked to contact the Kewanee Police Department at (309) 853-1911.

