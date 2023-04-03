ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) -The Potter’s Delight is a paint-your-own pottery and craft store located at 615 East Leclaire Road in Eldridge.

Emily Dvorak highlights everything that the business has to offer.

For more information, contact The Potter’s Delight by calling 563-285-6363 or emailing info@thepottersdelight.com. The business Facebook page is at https://www.facebook.com/thepottersdelight.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.