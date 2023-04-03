St. Ambrose University hosts Quad Cities World Cultures Festival

By Lindsey Voss
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - About 400 people flocked to St. Ambrose University to learn more about the diverse cultures in the Quad Cities.

St. Ambrose University held the annual Quad Cities World Cultures Festival, and giving the community a tour of the world.

“I think it’s a good idea to be representing our country to be a part of the community and to show the facts about our country that a lot of people may not know,” said Noor Adam, a Syrian representative.

Contained within the Rogalski Ballroom, booths lined the exterior of the room highlighting countries like Ukraine, Mexico and South Korea.

There was also a stage set up for performances to display traditional dances, music or fashion, educating attendees along the way on what certain movements describe or why an outfit would be considered sacred.

“I’m an eagle dancer with the Kickapoo tribe, and what I do is I bring my eagle and I educate the public on what the eagle feathers represent to the American Indian,” said Rudy Vallejo.

The largest takeaway that different cultural representatives wanted people to remember is there’s more to people than where they’re from, and people should always take a chance to learn from their neighbors about the cultural nuances that exist.

