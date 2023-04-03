Teen arrested after threat of violence toward United Township High School

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A 16-year-old female student at United Township High School was arrested after police say they made a threat of violence toward the school.

According to police, Sunday evening the East Moline Police Department was notified about a school shooting threat at United Township High School (UTHS), 1275 Avenue of the Cities. The threat was received through the social media app, Snapchat, and implied that there would be a school shooting on Monday, police said. Immediately, police and school administration began to investigate and it became apparent that the treat was likely a swatting incident and not a valid threat, police added.

As the investigation continued, a suspect was identified and investigators arrested a 16-year-old female student at UTHS, according to a media release from EMPD. The juvenile student was arrested for disorderly conduct for sending a threat of violence toward a school, a Class Four felony.

Police said the juvenile student was released to a parent and the case will be turned over to the juvenile court system.

United Township High School officials say that the UTHS district will consider appropriate disciplinary action, pending review of the case and that extra security and precautions were taken Monday at the school.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information can contact the East Moline Police Department at 309-752-1555, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500, or submitting an anonymous tip to ‘P3 Tips’ mobile app.

