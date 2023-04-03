Teen charged after social media threat at Davenport North High School

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 15-year-old was charged after police say a social media threat was made at Davenport North High School Monday.

The Davenport Police School Resource Officers were told Monday about 11:30 a.m. of possible threats of violence to students and staff at North High School, according to a media release. Additional police officers responded to the school and worked with district personnel.

According to police, after investigation it was found there was no immediate threat to students or staff.

A 15-year-old is charged with threats of terrorism and false reports of a bomb. According to police, the juvenile was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

The police department takes all threats of violence seriously, and it is important to alert a trusted adult such as a police officer or school administrator anytime suspicious activity is observed or heard, police said. We encourage our community to say something if you see something - Submit an anonymous tip by downloading the P3 App or visiting www.qccrimestoppers.com.

