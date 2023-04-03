Two hospitalized following crash involving Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy directing traffic

Crash
Crash(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Two people were hospitalized Sunday following a two-car crash on Knox Highway Eight.

On Sunday, a Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy was involved in a two-car crash in the 1100 block of Knox Highway Eight. According to a media release, the deputy was directing traffic away from a separate scene involving a fire, when the crash occurred. The second vehicle was driving south on Knox Highway Eight when it crashed into the deputies squad car, temporarily trapping the deputy in the car.

Both the deputy and the driver of the second vehicle were taken to OSF St. Mary’s Medical Center to be treated for injuries and then released, deputies said.

The driver of the second vehicle was identified as Michael L Dunn, 77, of Knoxville, Ill., according to the media release. Dunn was issued a citation for violation of Scott’s Law.

Deputies said Illinois State Police were called and investigated the crash.

