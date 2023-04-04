5 people displaced after early morning fire in Moline

Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Fire Department battled an early morning fire in Moline.

Fire officials said fire crews responded to a structure fire at 5111 34th Ave. at 12:53 a.m. Tuesday.

When crews arrived on the scene, officials say they found a two-story single-family residence with smoke and fire from the roof. Fire crews say people inside the home reported smelling smoke and were alerted of the fire by smoke detectors.

Everyone made it out of the home safely before crews arrived.

Crews say the fire was under control within ten minutes.

Five people were displaced from their home. No one was hurt.

The Moline Fire Department was assisted by the East Moline, Rock Island, and Arsenal Fire Departments.

The fire is under investigation.

