City of Rock Island advises residents following Tuesday morning storm

(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Rock Island is advising Rock Island residents of next steps to take, following Tuesday morning’s storm.

Residents can call the Public Works Department with any issues as a result of the storm damage at 309-732-2200, stated a media release from city officials. The first 24 hours will be designated to opening up roads, with cleanup to follow.

“We are working as fast as we can and appreciate everyone’s patience,” said Municipal Services Superintendent Luke VanLandegen. “Damage is severe but not on the level we saw with the derecho wind storm of 2020. We currently have four crews and one contractor opening up streets that are obstructed from downed trees. We will continue to work until all streets are open. Cleanup efforts will be after streets are opened.”

The media release also included that residents can check their power restoration with the MidAmerican outage link here.

Rock Island Fire Chief Robert Graff added that the department responded to multiple incidents due to damage from the storm, including uprooted trees that damaged natural gas lines.

“There have been multiple incidents of trees blown over in yards, on home, and into the streets,” Chief Graff said. “Citizens are advised to contact the Public Works Department about trees that are blocking roadways. If power lines are present, residents are asked to contact MidAmerican, and because they are responding to multiple calls, delays should be anticipated.”

Emergency agencies prioritize their response based on severity, Chief Graff says. The most severe incidents will be handled first.

Residents may place storm debris at the curb in front of their residence that has been broken down and stacked, included the media release. Do not place tree limbs or branches in the street. It may also take several weeks for the city to collect all the storm debris.

