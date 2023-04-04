Clinton county files lawsuit against city of Clinton

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Clinton County filed a lawsuit on Monday against the City of Clinton over a dispute over the repayment remaining for a bond for the Lincolnway Rail Park.

In 2010, the County had provided the City $6 million in order to fund the project, however according to the County, “To date, the City has repaid the County less than $800,000.”

According to City of Clinton officials, “the project was a joint venture between the County and the City.” “The city suggested that both parties should resolve the case through mediation to avoid this step, but unfortunately, the County chose this path,” stated the City of Clinton’s media release.

According to the Clinton County Board of Supervisors, the bond issued 10 years ago by the County was made with the understanding that the City would repay the County from when the bond was first issued.

Both the City and the County stated in media releases that a solution has not yet been made, but both sides believe that the issue will be resolved.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.