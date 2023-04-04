EF-2 tornado causes damage to Colona gas station and restaurant

By Kyle Kiel
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLONA, Ill. (KWQC) - The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has surveyed damage in Colona and determined an EF-2 tornado with winds of at least 111 mph caused the damage.

A wall collapsed at the Shell gas station while two employees were hiding in the bathroom. Our TV6 crew on scene shortly after the tornado said nobody was injured.

The roof of the attached Hacienda Mexican Grill restaurant was blown off as well, and another building nearby sustained damage.

TV6 has a crew in Colona and will have updates in our upcoming newscasts.

A FIRST ALERT DAY is in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday for more rounds of severe weather.

