Exciting news surrounding Rock Island Milan School District

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Dr. Reginald Lawrence, Superintendent of Rock Island-Milan School District #41, visits PSL to provide the community an update on the exciting new changes in the district.

Topics covered include:

Kindergarten Round Up: If a child is age 5 on or before September 1, he or she can start school in RIMSD #41

There are 8 elementary schools in designated boundary areas, 1 choice elementary school - Rock Island Center for Math & Science

Information about registration, required immunizations and physical.

RIHS Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Grant: $3.8 million Education Innovation & Research (EIR) grant from the U.S. Department of Education

The district is working with two organizations - Connect With Kids (CW Network, Inc. (Connect with Kids) and Empirical Education: Connect with Kids is designing the Project Based Learning curriculum that uses storytelling through filmmaking as a strategy for improving social and emotional wellness. Students will have 25 lessons that focus on an Social-Emotional Learning and will form “production teams,” to produce short, student-voice documentaries to tell their own stories

4th Annual RIMSD #41 Educator of the Year is set to celebrate the educators recognizing 14 individuals who exemplify top-notch instruction in the classroom, always engaging in professional development to improve, makes teaching and learning exciting for students. It will be a night to share the best of the best and highlight what our teachers do every day in the classroom---and Redrick Terry will emcee.

School Board Elections: 3 open seats; 6 candidates. Two are on the ballot and then there are four write ins.