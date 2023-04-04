Habitat for Humanity warehouse destroyed in Iowa City tornado

By Adam Carros
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Valley Habitat for Humanity is asking for help after last Friday’s tornadoes and severe storms destroyed its warehouse in Iowa City.

The organization said the 5,000+ sq. ft. warehouse stored the team’s construction tools, supplies, materials, safety equipment, vehicles, and trailers that are used to build and repair homes. It is a total loss after the March 31st storm. The group’s HabLab, which housed a classroom, kitchen, staff office and storage space for volunteers, also sustained significant damage.

“Our organization has determined that our clients, staff, and the majority of our most dedicated supporters stayed safe and have been unaffected by last week’s storms, and for that we are grateful,” said director Scott Hawes. “This loss, however, is still devastating. It has not yet been confirmed, but it is likely a tornado hit our warehouse and our neighboring HabLab classroom during the storms on March 31.”

The warehouse opened in 2016 to store Habitat for Humanity’s large supplies and tools. It also served as a training area, hosting workshops for volunteers and clients and providing space for group build events.

With the loss, IVHFH is has set up a fundraising campaign to collect donations to repair and replace buildings and equipment lost in the storm. It also is asking for volunteer help to clean-up this Saturday from 9:00 AM to noon. Volunteers need to register here.

