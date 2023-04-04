Lagomarcino’s: a local Easter tradition since 1908

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Since 1908, Lagomarcino’s has treated the Quad Cities to their famous homemade chocolates & ice cream.

Katie Lagomarcino Otten highlights all of the delectable Easter favorites including chocolate bunnies, bunny suckers, nutter butter chicks, deluxe assortment eggs, various Easter basket options, sour jelly eggs, jelly beans, and so many other classics! Visit the online store at https://lagomarcinos.com/shop/

Lagomarcino’s has two locations at 2132 East 11th Street, Davenport and 1422 5th Avenue, Moline.

For more information, visit the website at https://lagomarcinos.com/. The phone numbers are 563-324-6137 (Davenport) and 309-764-1814.

