Large hail possible this morning followed by a few tornadoes this afternoon

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We are bumping up the First Alert Day by a few hours as a few storms this morning may be able to produce some very large hail. Aside from that we are still looking at potentially another severe outbreak. This afternoon/evening the cap (lid on atmosphere) will likely break leading to explosive thunderstorm development. This will lead to a strong tornado and large hail threat. With temps in the 70s and even more shear these storms may be stronger than last week, but they will be more isolated in coverage. This round will wrap up prior to midnight. The third and final round will arrive along the cold front a little after 3AM Wednesday with a damaging wind and embedded tornado threat. Behind the front the severe threat will diminish and windy conditions arrive cooling us to the 50s and 60s for the rest of the week.

TODAY: Isolated severe storms. High: 74º. Winds: S 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered storms. Low: 55º Winds: W 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Windy and cooler. High: 61º.

