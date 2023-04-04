Meet TV6′s Cyle Dickens

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Whenever there is a new employee at TV6, we try to get them on PSL so you can get to know them personally.

Cyle Dickens, from Princeton, Illinois, is a talented meteorologist recently added to the weather team back in January, 2023.

Dickens shares details about his education, family life--including a wife, son and cat, and other hobbies and interests.

Follow Cyle Dickens on Facebook here. His work phone number is 563-383-7048 and email address is cyle.dickens@kwqc.com

