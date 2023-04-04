Nest Cafe celebrates 1 year in business

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Laura Mahn founder of Nest Cafe sits down to talk to Morgan as they celebrate their one year in business anniversary. Mahn also shares details about Nest Cafe, like how the business is a ‘pay what you can’ establishment and how each meal’s donation has helped give back to the community.

Mahn also talks about Nest’s Anniversary Celebration which will be on Friday, April 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mahn encourages those interested to bring a friend, take the chance to win raffle prizes, and take a look back at all that Nest Cafe has accomplished in their one year of business.

Nest Cafe Information:

Address- 1524 4th Avenue

Phone- 309-206-4012

Website- https://www.nestcafeqc.org/

