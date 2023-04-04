Nutrition with Nina: Exciting Exposures, Avocadoes

Hy-Vee Dietitian Nina Struss, RD, LD shares in this week’s ‘Exciting Exposures’ segment how you can incorporate avocadoes into your meal plan.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee Dietitian Nina Struss, RD, LD shares in this week’s ‘Exciting Exposures’ segment how you can incorporate avocadoes into your meal plan, how to prepare your avocadoes, like checking for ripeness, and Nina also shares a delicious pudding recipe that utilizes avocadoes.

Nina also shares an additional resource on Hy-Vee’s website called ‘KidsFit in the Kitchen Virtual Cooking Classes”.

