POLICE: Two arrested Saturday afternoon following police chase, found with handgun, thousands of dollars and hundreds of grams of drugs

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two individuals have been identified after they fled authorities Saturday afternoon in a chase that ended at the base of the Centennial Bridge.

Demetrius Terrance McCullough, 29 and Keishonna Moe’nae King, 23 were arrested Saturday afternoon after police said they threatened and pointed a black handgun at a woman and her children in a car next to them, prompting a police chase. Police said once they were able to pull over the black car, driven by McCullough, they found a black handgun, consistent with the woman’s report, along with $14,767.75 cash, 193g of marijuana, 17g of oxycodone pills, 101g of powder cocaine, 75.6g of crack cocaine, along with other narcotic packaging materials.

According to Davenport Police Department on Saturday at approximately 2:44 p.m. a police chase started after McCullough, in a black car, pointed the black handgun at a woman and her children in a nearby vehicle, threatening them and placing them in fear for their safety, police said.

Police say after receiving this report, they located the black car and tried to bring McCullough to a stop, but he willingly failed to listen. Police then turned on their overhead lights and sirens to eventually pull over the vehicle with help from other squad cars at the base of the Centennial Bridge.

Police said McCullough was operating the vehicle with no registration, fraudulent registration, no valid driver’s license, and no financial liability insurance.

Upon further investigation, a search warrant was drafted and signed for the vehicle, according to a statement from DPD. After searching the car, a black Glock handgun was found under the drivers seat along with $14,767.75 located in the car, which was found on King.

According to DPD’s statement, in the car, police also found two bags of narcotic packaging materials, empty plastic bags, rubber bands, three digital scales with drug residue and multiple containers with narcotics consistent with the sale and distribution of narcotics. A total of 193g of marijuana, 17g of oxycodone pills that were in the form of two pills in a clear plastic bag, 101g of powder cocaine, and 75.6g of crack cocaine were located in bags.

DPD’s statement went on to say that there were also several blank Iowa DOT temp registration papers in the glove box, and another plastic bag of pistol ammunition was found in the trunk.

Police said another search warrant was then drafted and signed for the defendants residence where 91.7g of cocaine was found along with more packaging material consistent with the sale and distribution of narcotics including a scale with drug residue.

It should also be mentioned that the defendant’s residence was within 1,000 feet of a school, police added. Also, police said that none of the packaging containing the controlled substances had the Iowa State drug tax stamp affixed.

McCullough is a convicted felon with multiple felony convictions in 2019 and he was knowingly in possession of a firearm, concluded DPD’s statement.

