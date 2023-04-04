Rock Island Police Department issues statement for emergency dispatch phone number use

(WHSV)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police Department is preparing for the second round of storms, expected to arrive later Tuesday evening, by informing the public of the RIPD’s emergency and non-emergency lines and which to call so that their communications center can effectively dispatch calls.

According to a Facebook post from RIPD police say “In order to properly dispatch emergency personnel to true emergency situations. we ask for our citizens to use our non-emergency line for situations where no immediate danger or threat to life/health is occurring. Of course if you have a real emergency, we want you to call 9-1-1. But many situations, such as downed trees only require a non-emergency response, and we will dispatch services as soon as possible. There are also calls that don’t require any police response, such as a tree limb falling and damaging a parked vehicle, not considered to be a traffic accident,” stated the Facebook post.

RIPD Non-Emergency Phone: 309-732-2677

  • Call non-emergency for no immediate danger or threat to life or health
  • Call non-emergency for downed trees

RIPD Emergency Phone: 9-1-1

  • Call emergency for immediate threat to life or safety

According to the Facebook post from RIPD, during Tuesday morning’s storm, the dispatch center received over 50, 9-1-1 calls in the span of only 30 minutes, with many of them not considered to be urgent. When there is no immediate threat to the health and safety of yourself or others, we ask that you call our non-emergency line, 309-732-2677. Thank you for understanding, concluded the post.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Day
FIRST ALERT DAY until Wednesday 6 a.m. for severe weather potential
McCullough and King were arrested Saturday following a police chase that ended at the base of...
POLICE: Two arrested Saturday afternoon following police chase, found with handgun, thousands of dollars and hundreds of grams of drugs
Police lights
Teen charged after social media threat at Davenport North High School
The Gainesville Police Department said emergency crews were called to a transformer fire at a...
2 men electrocuted while trying to steal from power substation, police say
The Norton family home that was destroyed in Friday night's tornadoes
‘I could have been dead pretty easy‘: Tipton farmer recalls tornado that destroyed his family farm

Latest News

Clinton County filed a lawsuit on Monday against the City of Clinton over a dispute over the...
Clinton county files lawsuit against city of Clinton
Tornado damage at Hacienda Mexican Grill and Shell Gas in Colona, Ill.
EF-2 tornado causes damage to Colona gas station and restaurant
First Alert Day
FIRST ALERT DAY until Wednesday 6 a.m. for severe weather potential
Colona damage during storm Tuesday
Colona damage during storm Tuesday