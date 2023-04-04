Rock Island Police Department issues statement for emergency dispatch phone number use

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police Department is preparing for the second round of storms, expected to arrive later Tuesday evening, by informing the public of the RIPD’s emergency and non-emergency lines and which to call so that their communications center can effectively dispatch calls.

According to a Facebook post from RIPD police say “In order to properly dispatch emergency personnel to true emergency situations. we ask for our citizens to use our non-emergency line for situations where no immediate danger or threat to life/health is occurring. Of course if you have a real emergency, we want you to call 9-1-1. But many situations, such as downed trees only require a non-emergency response, and we will dispatch services as soon as possible. There are also calls that don’t require any police response, such as a tree limb falling and damaging a parked vehicle, not considered to be a traffic accident,” stated the Facebook post.

RIPD Non-Emergency Phone: 309-732-2677

Call non-emergency for no immediate danger or threat to life or health

Call non-emergency for downed trees

RIPD Emergency Phone: 9-1-1

Call emergency for immediate threat to life or safety

According to the Facebook post from RIPD, during Tuesday morning’s storm, the dispatch center received over 50, 9-1-1 calls in the span of only 30 minutes, with many of them not considered to be urgent. When there is no immediate threat to the health and safety of yourself or others, we ask that you call our non-emergency line, 309-732-2677. Thank you for understanding, concluded the post.

