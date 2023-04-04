Spring at WaterMark Corners

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) --WaterMark Corners offers upscale gifts, full-service stationery, household items, clothing, and children’s books & toys in a beautiful retail space in downtown Moline.

Guest Amy Trimble displays and discusses various unique, useful, and fun products sold in the store and online (HERE).

In the first segment, Trimble shows some of the wonderful toys and games. Unique game offerings are a longstanding tradition--including hosting Game Nights on Thursdays from 3-6 p.m. Drink specials and game discounts are part of the festivities

In the second segment, we learn about all things new at the Moline establishment (such as pickleball accessories).

WaterMark Corners is located at 1500 River Drive in Moline. Text or call the business at 309-764-0055. Follow WaterMark on social media at the following embedded links: FACEBOOK / INSTAGRAM.

