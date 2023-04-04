Waterproofing help during storm season

Ace Waterproofing & Basement Solutions
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -As we enter storm season, ACE Waterproofing & Basement Solutions wants area homeowners to become prepared before damage can occur.

Adam Ellis from the local, family-owned company, discusses ways to mitigate the problems and pathways where water can become a huge nuisance and danger for your home.

ACE Waterproofing & Basement Solutions does free estimates and consultations to assist homeowners.

Ace Waterproofing & Basement Solutions (website) is located in Le Claire. For a free estimate, call 563-449-2678.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Day
FIRST ALERT DAY until Wednesday 6 a.m. for severe weather potential
McCullough and King were arrested Saturday following a police chase that ended at the base of...
POLICE: Two arrested Saturday afternoon following police chase, found with handgun, thousands of dollars and hundreds of grams of drugs
Police lights
Teen charged after social media threat at Davenport North High School
The Gainesville Police Department said emergency crews were called to a transformer fire at a...
2 men electrocuted while trying to steal from power substation, police say
The Norton family home that was destroyed in Friday night's tornadoes
‘I could have been dead pretty easy‘: Tipton farmer recalls tornado that destroyed his family farm

Latest News

Lago's Easter candies
Lagomarcino’s: a local Easter tradition since 1908
Lagomarcino's spring candies and more
Lagomarcino's spring candies and more
WaterMark Corners: Games
WaterMark Corners: Games
KWQC-TV6's Cyle Dickens
Meet TV6′s Cyle Dickens
KWQC-TV6's Cyle Dickens
Meet TV6's Cyle Dickens