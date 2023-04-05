2 teens now face first-degree murder charges in Kewanee stabbing

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - Two teens are now facing first-degree murder charges in connection to a stabbing that left a 38-year-old Kewanee man dead.

According to police, 16-year-old Jeremy Colombani is charged as an adult with two counts of first-degree murder, a Class M Felony; aggravated battery, a Class 3 Felony; mob action, a Class 4 Felony; and obstructing justice, a Class 4 Felony.

Colombani is being held on a $500,000 bond in the Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Center due to his age. He has waived a preliminary hearing and a jury pretrial conference is set for May 11.

If convicted, Colombani would serve his sentence in the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice System until his 21st birthday, according to police. He would then be transferred to the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections.

The 14-year-old boy is being charged in juvenile court, with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated battery and mob action. He will remain in custody at the Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Center.

Kewanee police responded about 9:24 p.m. April 1 to the area of North Lakeview Avenue and Hope Way Saturday for a report of a disturbance, according to a media release.

Police on the scene found 38-year-old Clifton Parks suffering from multiple stab wounds to the chest and abdomen area. An officer began performing CPR and called for paramedics, who began emergency medical care, according to the media release. Parks was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Kewanee police officers searched the scene and surrounding area for suspects, gathered statements from witnesses, and identified potential suspects, according to officials.

Kewanee police detectives initiated a homicide investigation and detectives from Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police were called in to assist, officials said. Officers later arrested the four people involved with the incident.

Colombani was arrested on preliminary charges of second-degree murder and mob action, police said. The 14-year-old boy was arrested on preliminary charges of mob action and aggravated battery.

Both boys were taken to the Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Center in Galesburg, Illinois.

Justin Kentner, 34, of Kewanee, Illinois was arrested and has been charged with aggravated battery and obstructing justice. He is being held in the Henry County Jail on a $50,000 bond. He has a preliminary hearing set for April 10.

Andrea Peach, 35, of Kewanee was arrested for obstructing justice. She was issued a notice to appear with a court date of May 22 at 1 p.m. at the Henry County Courthouse.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

Police ask if anyone has any additional information related to the investigation to contact the Kewanee Police Department at 309-853-1911.

