81-year-old accused of killing wife and daughter with ax charged with murder

Reginald MacLaren was formally charged Monday morning with two counts of first-degree murder,...
Reginald MacLaren was formally charged Monday morning with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of tampering with a deceased human body and false reporting to authorities.(POOL via KMGH)
By KMGH staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(KMGH) – An 81-year-old is in jail with no bond after being charged with the killing of his wife and daughter with an ax.

Reginald MacLaren called 911 on March 25 to report the deaths of his 70-year-old wife, Bethany MacLaren, and his 35-year-old daughter, Ruth Jennifer MacLaren.

Detectives found their bodies in trash cans with a handsaw nearby, along with a large ax in a closet.

Police say MacLaren told them he planned the attack after losing his job about 10 days prior so “they would not be homeless.”

MacLaren was formally charged Monday morning with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of tampering with a deceased human body and false reporting to authorities.

The arrest affidavit said MacLaren did not regret the killings because they are in a better place.

Copyright 2023 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

