Cities will get nearly $200M in grants for pipeline upgrades

FILE - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks to the Transportation Research Board...
FILE - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks to the Transportation Research Board gathering in Washington on Jan. 11, 2023. Federal officials announced the first $196 million of grants Wednesday, April 5, in a $1 billion program to repair and replace aging and sometimes leaking natural gas pipelines across the country. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - Federal officials announced the first $196 million of grants Wednesday in a $1 billion program to repair and replace aging and sometimes leaking natural gas pipelines across the country.

The Transportation Department and its Pipelines and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration announced that the city of Las Cruces, New Mexico, will get $10 million as the first grant recipient. Nineteen other communities will also get grants to help upgrade 270 miles (435 kilometer) of natural gas pipelines, although the government didn’t identify all the recipients.

Another nearly $400 million of grants will be announced later this year.

The grants, announced by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, will be paid for with money from the infrastructure law President Joe Biden’s administration is touting in a series of events across the country.

Several of the pipelines that will be repaired or replaced were installed decades ago, and some of them are leaking. Officials estimate that completing these repairs will help reduce methane emissions by roughly 212 metric tons a year.

Aging pipelines have been involved in fatal explosions and massive spills that have occurred over decades in California, Michigan, New Jersey and other states.

“Investments in pipeline safety are investments in community safety and our shared environment,” said PHMSA Deputy Administrator Tristan Brown.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McCullough and King were arrested Saturday following a police chase that ended at the base of...
POLICE: Two arrested Saturday afternoon following police chase, found with handgun, thousands of dollars and hundreds of grams of drugs
First Alert Day
FIRST ALERT DAY until Wednesday 6 a.m. for severe weather potential
Tornado damage at Hacienda Mexican Grill and Shell Gas in Colona, Ill.
EF-2 tornado causes damage to Colona gas station and restaurant
5 people displaced after early morning fire in Moline
KWQC First Alert Rain
A few tornadoes Tuesday evening, more strong storms before dawn Wednesday

Latest News

Two people stand in front of a destroyed business in Wynne, Ark., on Saturday, April 1, 2023....
Risk of severe storms persists from Texas to Great Lakes
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
For McCarthy and Taiwan’s leader, visit marks historic first
Scientists at a Florida lab could feel something big inside a dead, 18-foot Burmese python, so...
GRAPHIC: Scientists find 5-foot alligator inside dead python
A Burmese python’s last big meal turned out to be quite a doozy.
GRAPHIC: Burmese python swallowed 5-foot alligator, scientists say