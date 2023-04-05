Earl Hanson, Washington Junior High closed Wednesday in Rock Island
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Earl Hanson and Washington Junior High are closed Wednesday.
According to Rock Island-Milan School District officials, the two buildings are without power. The staff has instructions to report to other areas of the school district.
District officials said all other schools are in session Wednesday and programs will run as normal.
