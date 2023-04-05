Earl Hanson, Washington Junior High closed Wednesday in Rock Island

According to Rock Island-Milan School District officials, the two buildings are without power....
According to Rock Island-Milan School District officials, the two buildings are without power. The staff has instructions to report to other areas of the school district.(kwqc, rimsd)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Earl Hanson and Washington Junior High are closed Wednesday.

According to Rock Island-Milan School District officials, the two buildings are without power. The staff has instructions to report to other areas of the school district.

District officials said all other schools are in session Wednesday and programs will run as normal.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McCullough and King were arrested Saturday following a police chase that ended at the base of...
POLICE: Two arrested Saturday afternoon following police chase, found with handgun, thousands of dollars and hundreds of grams of drugs
First Alert Day
FIRST ALERT DAY until Wednesday 6 a.m. for severe weather potential
Tornado damage at Hacienda Mexican Grill and Shell Gas in Colona, Ill.
EF-2 tornado causes damage to Colona gas station and restaurant
Authorities in the Mexican resort of Cancun said they have found four bodies in the city’s...
4 bodies found in hotel area near Cancun beach resort
The Edge Eatery & Drinkatorium won '#1 Dive Bar in the U.S.'
Rapids City, QCA ‘dive bar’ wins #1 Dive Bar in the U.S.

Latest News

70s by Easter
Trending warmer into the weekend!
Hawkeye players, coaches reflect on Warnock and Czinano’s careers
Brea Beal declares for WNBA Draft
The storm took off the roof of a gas station and restaurant, which eventually landed on nearby...
Colona tire shop destroyed by Tuesday’s tornado