Honor Flight of the Quad Cities holds 56th Honor Flight

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Honor Flight of the Quad Cities had their 56th Honor Flight to Washington D.C., Tuesday morning.

The honor flight allows veterans who served during the Vietnam conflict, accompanied by their “guardians” to visit the monuments in D.C. for a full-day, Honor Flight of the Quad Cities event organizers said. After spending the day in D.C. the veterans fly back to the Quad City International Airport where the public is also invited to welcome home the veterans.

Among the flight participants included a 100 year-old WW2 veteran as well as a couple who both served, but in different branches.

“It was pretty unique because I was in the navy and she was in the army,” said veteran Robert Scott. “So two different branches, and we’re really proud of that. We’re proud to be veterans and if I had to do it all over again, I’d do the same thing.”

The flight was commanded by Mike Haney, an Air Force vet, and his deputy, Marcia Green.

