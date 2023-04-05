Honor Flight of the Quad Cities holds 56th Honor Flight

Honor Flight of the Quad Cities had their 56th Honor Flight to Washington D.C., Tuesday morning.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Honor Flight of the Quad Cities had their 56th Honor Flight to Washington D.C., Tuesday morning.

The honor flight allows veterans who served during the Vietnam conflict, accompanied by their “guardians” to visit the monuments in D.C. for a full-day, Honor Flight of the Quad Cities event organizers said. After spending the day in D.C. the veterans fly back to the Quad City International Airport where the public is also invited to welcome home the veterans.

Among the flight participants included a 100 year-old WW2 veteran as well as a couple who both served, but in different branches.

“It was pretty unique because I was in the navy and she was in the army,” said veteran Robert Scott. “So two different branches, and we’re really proud of that. We’re proud to be veterans and if I had to do it all over again, I’d do the same thing.”

The flight was commanded by Mike Haney, an Air Force vet, and his deputy, Marcia Green.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Day
FIRST ALERT DAY until Wednesday 6 a.m. for severe weather potential
McCullough and King were arrested Saturday following a police chase that ended at the base of...
POLICE: Two arrested Saturday afternoon following police chase, found with handgun, thousands of dollars and hundreds of grams of drugs
Police lights
Teen charged after social media threat at Davenport North High School
The Gainesville Police Department said emergency crews were called to a transformer fire at a...
2 men electrocuted while trying to steal from power substation, police say
Tornado damage at Hacienda Mexican Grill and Shell Gas in Colona, Ill.
EF-2 tornado causes damage to Colona gas station and restaurant

Latest News

Hawkeye players, coaches reflect on Warnock and Czinano’s careers
Brea Beal declares for WNBA Draft
The storm took off the roof of a gas station and restaurant, which eventually landed on nearby...
Colona tire shop destroyed by Tuesday’s tornado
Clinton county files lawsuit against city of Clinton
Only call 9-1-1 for emergencies, RIPD